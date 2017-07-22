Ballwin PD deploys 'Project Hydration Station' for residents

Video courtesy: Ballwin Police Department (Photo: KSDK)

BALLWIN, MO. - With record-setting weather settling in on the St. Louis area, one area police department took it upon themselves to make it a little easier to withstand for those out and about.

Saturday, the Ballwin Police Department initiated 'Project Hydration Station.' During the afternoon, officers packed coolers and provided cold drinks to their residents in the heat. From kids to exercisers, the officers helped some to ease up on the heat.

Officers said they were inspired to help after noticing community members suffering from the weather.

Records in St. Louis topped at 108° F Saturday.

