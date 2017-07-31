Ballwin woman celebrates 110th birthday

(Photo: Annmarie Wallis, Lutheran Senior Services, Custom)

KSDK - Happy birthday to Dorothy Hunter of Ballwin, Missouri. Dorothy turned 110 years young on Monday.

She celebrated with family and friends at Meramec Bluffs Senior Living Community. Dorothy is a former teacher who was born in South St. Louis in 1907.

Staff at the senior living center say she's sharp and witty. They say she still lives independently and dresses elegantly.

Happy birthday, Dorothy!

