Ballwin woman celebrates 110th birthday

Staff , KSDK 5:40 AM. CDT August 01, 2017

KSDK - Happy birthday to Dorothy Hunter of Ballwin, Missouri. Dorothy turned 110 years young on Monday.

She celebrated with family and friends at Meramec Bluffs Senior Living Community. Dorothy is a former teacher who was born in South St. Louis in 1907.

Staff at the senior living center say she's sharp and witty. They say she still lives independently and dresses elegantly.

Happy birthday, Dorothy!

