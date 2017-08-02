BBB warns of custom barbecue smoker company

Joey Adams, owner of Cadillac Cookers (Photo: Custom)

SIKESTON, MO. - A Sikeston-based custom barbecue smoker business and its owner have prompted a warning from the Better Business Bureau.

According to the BBB, Cadillac Cookers and its owner Joseph "Joey" L. Adams cut off communication with customers after receiving payment but before delivering on service.

Customers told the BBB that they paid for custom barbecue smokers that were either defective or never delivered.

Currently, Cadillac Cookers is closed, and Adams told the BBB it's only temporary while he deals with a tax issue with the state of Missouri. The Missouri Department of Revenue's Taxation Division says Adams owes more than $250,000 in back taxes to the state.

The BBB has given the business an "F" rating, the lowest on its ratings scale.

Have you been ripped off by Cadillac Cookers or another local business? 5 On Your Side would like to hear from you. Send us an email at 5onYourSide@KSDK.com or give us a call at (314) 444-5231.

