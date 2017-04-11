Be careful when identifying wild mushrooms

ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Poison Center wants to remind people to be careful when mushroom hunting.
Wild mushrooms are abundant in many areas of the state and especially after a rainy spell, according to the Missouri Poison Center.
Eating poisonous mushrooms can cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea to severe kidney and liver damage.
Tips from the Missouri Poison Center
- NEVER pick and eat wild mushrooms unless they've been identified by an expert!
- Prior to a child or pets in the yard, an adult should search the area for any mushroom growth.
- Look-alike mushrooms can fool you. Learning how to identify mushrooms in one part of the country or another country is not reliable for identifying mushrooms in another area.
- Cooking doesn't make a poisonous mushroom safe. In fact, you can be poisoned by breathing in the cooking fumes from some poisonous mushrooms.
- Even non-poisonous mushrooms can cause unpleasant reactions in people who are sensitive to them.
- Symptoms from eating poisonous mushrooms can be delayed for many hours.
If you think someone has eaten a wild mushroom, call the Missouri Poison Center immediately at 1-800-222-1222.
