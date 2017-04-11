Be careful when identifying wild mushrooms

File: ThinkStock photo (Photo: Wavebreakmedia Ltd, This content is subject to copyright.)

ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Poison Center wants to remind people to be careful when mushroom hunting.

Wild mushrooms are abundant in many areas of the state and especially after a rainy spell, according to the Missouri Poison Center.

Eating poisonous mushrooms can cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea to severe kidney and liver damage.

Tips from the Missouri Poison Center

NEVER pick and eat wild mushrooms unless they've been identified by an expert!

Prior to a child or pets in the yard, an adult should search the area for any mushroom growth.

Look-alike mushrooms can fool you. Learning how to identify mushrooms in one part of the country or another country is not reliable for identifying mushrooms in another area.

Cooking doesn't make a poisonous mushroom safe. In fact, you can be poisoned by breathing in the cooking fumes from some poisonous mushrooms.

Even non-poisonous mushrooms can cause unpleasant reactions in people who are sensitive to them.

Symptoms from eating poisonous mushrooms can be delayed for many hours.

If you think someone has eaten a wild mushroom, call the Missouri Poison Center immediately at 1-800-222-1222.

