Belleville carjacking suspects in custody after bi-state chase

BELLEVILLE, ILL. - UPDATE: The suspects involved in the Belleville, Illinois carjacking are in custody after leading police on a bi-state chase.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday night.

Police responded to the 2600 block of Eastview Drive in Belleville around 11:30 p.m. where a 23-year-old woman was carjacked.

The two suspects let the woman take out her 3-year-old daughter and 6-month-old son out of the car before they took it. The woman's car is a silver 2009 Pontiac G8.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a grey or black newer model Jeep Cherokee with Missouri license plates.

“We certainly want to stop any violent crime, and cooperation from the public is key to that happening. It was fortunate that no one was injured, but these are very serious crimes that we want to get resolved as soon as possible,” Captain Bruce Fleshren said in a press release.

Swansea police also reported a similar incident 10 minutes before the Belleville carjacking.

Investigators are working together to identify possible suspects in both incidents. Anyone with information should contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department of Swansea police.

