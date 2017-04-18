Belleville firefighters help rescue dog from sink drain

Photo: Belleville Fire Department

BELLEVILLE, ILL. - Firefighters from the Belleville Fire Department helped a dog after its paw got stuck in a drain.

Crews responded to the 500 Block of South McKinley Drive and worked quickly to help the pup. The dog and its paw are doing just fine.

“All members of the family are important to our firefighters, even the four-legged ones!” The Fire Department said on Facebook.

