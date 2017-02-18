Belleville teen dies after fall from water tower

BELLEVILLE, ILL. - A Belleville teen died Saturday after falling from a water tower.

Around 9:30 p.m., Belleville Police responded to a call in the 500 block of Hecker Street for a 911 call requesting for medical attention. Upon arrival, a 14-year-old girl was found lying inside a fenced off, protected area. She was conscious and not breathing.

With assistance from the Belleville Fire Department, law enforcement personnel had to force entry into the protected area to reach the teenage girl.

The girl was rushed to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Belleville detectives are investigating the incident, but are not currently searching for any suspects.

