Beloved ‘Pretzel Man' dies at 94

Photo: Gus' Pretzels

ST. LOUIS - A man known for selling pretzels in south city has died.

Joseph Kunkel Jr., was well-known in south city for selling Gus’ Pretzels.

He died peacefully at his home on July 6 at the age of 94.

Kunkel first starting buying and selling pretzels from Giegerich Pretzel Company and then from Gus’ Pretzels for over 20 years. He would sell the pretzels for two for $1 or four for $2.

Gus’ Pretzels owner, Gus told 5 On Your Side Kunkel would come in around 7 a.m. and buy pretzels then sell them at the corner of Jamieson and Fyler avenues. He would sell about 1100 a day when he first started, but as he got older that number got smaller.

Kunkel’s funeral was Tuesday night, he was laid to rest in his marine uniform at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.



© 2017 KSDK-TV