Better Family Life's clean sweep trying to 'jump start' area neighborhoods

ST. LOUIS - The spirit of the city showed up on Saturday, as hundreds of volunteers from area communities came together to clean up three St. Louis neighborhoods. Better Family Life, along with the Habitat for Humanity, is trying to “jump start” these communities by bringing them together and becoming a beacon of hope for the city’s most impoverished neighborhoods.

Rasheen Aldridge has lived in the St Louis area all of his life. He knows about the struggles, but he continues to be hopeful for the triumphs.

"Unfortunately, we may have some homes that are fallen down, but it's just as beautiful as South St. Louis and as the Central West End,” Aldridge said.



Growing up, he remembers a city where people were involved and when people cared about their community. He said he watched that disappear, as high crime, and poverty took over.



"Right now, we are disconnected,” he said. “There is no love or care for one another."

One of goals of the volunteers was to change the attitudes of members in the St. Louis community, in an effort for them to start to look after one another and take care of their neighborhoods.

"It’s important for them to take pride in their neighborhood and take pride in where they stay at because if they do that they will feel a certain way," Farrakhan Shegog, volunteer and founder of “Young Voices with Action”, said.



All it took was a few rakes, a couple of brooms and a lot of trash bags. But, the most important tool each of these volunteers brought with them was their hearts.



"I care about the community, I care about the kids of the future and I want our community to be clean. It's all about helping people, helping people and helping people."



Rapper and Activist David Banner attended the celebration, while the volunteers to a break from working and ate lunch.



"As much as we clean up our neighborhoods , we must first clean up the minds,” Banner said. “Because if our minds are not clean, it doesn't matter how much we clean it up."



Earlier last month, Better Family Life and an army of volunteers helped clean up the Jeff Vanderlou neighborhood. On Saturday, the organization took on the task to take care of the Pagedale, Wells-Goodfellow and Hamilton Heights neighborhoods.

