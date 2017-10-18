Beyond Sunday campaign raises $105M for Catholic education

Silver cross symbol (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - The Beyond Sunday campaign surpassed its fundraising goal to benefit Catholic education in the St. Louis region.

The campaign, led by the Roman Catholic Foundation of Eastern Missouri, raised more than $105 million in gifts and pledges from more than 25,000 households.

Money raised will be allocated to Catholic education, offering scholarships to help middle-income families seeking Catholic education for their children. It'll also fund grants for STREAM (science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and mathematics) disciplines, and provide for the local needs of parishes throughout the archdiocese.

Mark Guyol, the president and CEO of the Roman Catholic Foundation of Eastern Missouri, visited us in the 5 On Your Side newsroom to talk about the success of the campaign. You can watch that entire raw, unedited interview above.

