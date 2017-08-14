KSDK
Bicyclist fatally struck in Old North St. Louis

KSDK 1:37 PM. CDT August 14, 2017

ST. LOUIS - A man died after being struck while riding his bike in Old North St. Louis Friday night.

Marvin Mitchell, 58, was riding his bicycle across North Florissant when he was struck by a Chevrolet Impala that was traveling southbound.

The 40-year-old driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police. Mitchell suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital on Saturday.

No one else was injured. The investigation is ongoing. 

