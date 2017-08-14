Bicyclist fatally struck in Old North St. Louis

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - A man died after being struck while riding his bike in Old North St. Louis Friday night.

Marvin Mitchell, 58, was riding his bicycle across North Florissant when he was struck by a Chevrolet Impala that was traveling southbound.

The 40-year-old driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police. Mitchell suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital on Saturday.

No one else was injured. The investigation is ongoing.

