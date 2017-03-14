Bill would slow MO state park expansion

Missouri lawmakers are moving forward with a plan to slow down the growth of Missouri state parks.

Monday, a House committee approved a bill that would prohibit the state from significantly expanding existing parks or buying any new land for parks, until all parks are up to date and properly maintained.

Supporters say the parks we have need to be taken care of before more parks are added.

Opponents say the bill could prevent the state from taking advantage of opportunities, especially when land is donated.

© 2017 KSDK-TV