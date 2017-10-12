Billboard bell honors kids battling cancer

ST. LOUIS - A massive bell on a billboard is music to the ears of kids battling cancer.
The billboard now stands at I-44 and Big Bend. It will ring any time a child celebrates his or her last day of chemotherapy.
Patients ring a golden bell at St. Louis Children's Hospital whenever they finish chemo. Now staff at the hospital can ring the billboard bell using a phone app.
Speakers on the billboard will commemorate the special occasion.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs