Billboard bell honors kids battling cancer

KSDK 5:08 PM. CDT October 12, 2017

ST. LOUIS - A massive bell on a billboard is music to the ears of kids battling cancer.

The billboard now stands at I-44 and Big Bend. It will ring any time a child celebrates his or her last day of chemotherapy.

Patients ring a golden bell at St. Louis Children's Hospital whenever they finish chemo. Now staff at the hospital can ring the billboard bell using a phone app.

Speakers on the billboard will commemorate the special occasion.

