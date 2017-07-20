BJC nurse robbed at gunpoint outside her home

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Lone survivor of mom's attack: I saw my mom kill my family
-
Verify: Is Eat-Rite closing?
-
Sports personality taking on toughest competition of his life
-
Sen.JohnMcCaindiagnosedwithbraincancer
-
City workhouse conditions called deplorable
-
Thousands of ticks collected from state park
-
BJC employee carjacked in parking garage
-
Police trainer weighs in on Justine Damond 911 call transcripts
-
Lincoln County woman arrested after attacking deputy, trying to burn down house
-
Top Smart Home Security Sale - The Deal Guy
More Stories
-
What to know for O.J. Simpson's parole hearingJul 20, 2017, 8:24 a.m.
-
Woman robbed at gunpoint outside apartment in Shaw…Jul 20, 2017, 7:41 a.m.
-
Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain cancerJul 19, 2017, 7:16 p.m.