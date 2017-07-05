When you can see Moyo at the STL Zoo

ST. LOUIS - Moyo, the newest resident of the St. Louis Zoo, is getting bigger every day!

Moyo, which means "heart" in Swahili, was born to mom Kati Rain and father Ajabu on Wednesday, May 17. The black rhino is only the 10th born in St. Louis Zoo history.

Zookeepers say Moyo will be offered daily access to his public habitat in River’s Edge during Zoo hours, but it is up to the animals where they want to explore. Public viewing is not guaranteed because there is no set schedule.

“Please be patient and understand that Moyo is exploring his new habitat at his own pace. We care very much about making sure Moyo and Kati Rain (mom) are comfortable in their habitat, so they are given the choice to stay in or go out,” the St. Louis Zoo told 5 On Your Side.

Photos: Moyo the black rhino at the STL Zoo

The Zoo will share a more reliable schedule for Moyo and Kati Rain’s outside appearances later this year.

Moyo's big brother Ruka was born to the same parents in 2011. He moved to the Oregon Zoo in summer 2015 to be paired with a compatible female there.

The black rhino is a critically endangered species that has experienced the most drastic decline of any of the five surviving rhino species. The black rhino population in Africa dropped by 96 percent between 1970 and 1992.

By 1993, there were only 2,300 black rhinos in the wild. That number has risen to 5,055 black rhinos today, thanks to intensive anti-poaching efforts.

© 2017 KSDK-TV