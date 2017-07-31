Block parties across STL on Tuesday for National Night Out

ST. LOUIS - Tuesday evening, neighborhoods across the St. Louis metro area will be coming together to take a stand against crime.
National Night Out is a movement where communities partner with each other and local law enforcement to show their commitment to safe neighborhoods.
Neighborhoods across the region will be closing streets to hold events on Tuesday, August 1. In St. Louis, neighborhoods are known to organize block parties, cookouts, festivals, cookouts, and other fun events to mark the occasion.
Below, find a list of neighborhoods in the City of St. Louis that have registered to participate.
