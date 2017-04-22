Fans celebrated at Bobby's Place in St. Louis after the Blues won Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round Series.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KSDK) - All eyes were on the screen. Saturday's game between the St. Louis Blues and the Minnesota Wild was an emotional roller coaster.

"I was like up and down we're going to get this, we're not going to get this," Blues fan Jill Slais said.

It was also nerve-racking for former Blues player Bob Plager. He's the man behind Bobby's Place, which is where dozens of fans watched Saturday's game.

"I'm very nervous here," Plager said. "That's what it is. I'm going around, jump in the car, I get too nervous, I turn the radio off and go to the next place."

The roller coaster ended on a high. The Blues beat the Wild in overtime.

"I screamed my lungs out I was so excited," Slais said. "I can't believe they won."

The fans have faith the Blues will make it all the way to the end.

"I'm hoping for the people and all our hockey fans that we can go all the way because they deserve it," Plager said.



