Blues honor Chuck Berry with assistance of longtime friend

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - From the Blues to the Father of Rock and Roll: Thursday night, the St. Louis Blues paid tribute to Chuck Berry.

A long-time friend and band mate of Berry, Billy Peek, performed Berry’s iconic song “Johnny B Goode” during the hockey game.

Before Peek took the stage, he stopped to chat with Five On Your Side.

“To have his friendship was a blessing for me and I'm just so glad that I got to know him and live in an lifetime and grew up in the age of rock and roll,” Peek said.

Peek said he met Berry in 1964, and they played a few small gigs together. Then, a few years later, they reconnected.

“In ‘69, I was playing in a little club and he came in and said, ‘Billy, I got a gig for you. And I said, what is it? he said, I want you to play with me at SIU Edwardsville for a rock revival show.”

After that, the two toured all over the country and the world. Peek admired Berry not just for his masterful guitar-playing, but also for his lyrics.

“I always thought chuck was the American teenager spokesperson. It's like every song he wrote, he was talking to me,” Peek said.

Peek said it all of his more than 50 years of friendship with Berry, the two always got along. To him, Berry was a friend, mentor and legend.

“Chuck and I were two peas in a pod, really. I appreciate anything he had ever done for me, but mostly appreciate what he did for rock and roll and the music world," Peek said.

Watch the full performance below:

(Video credit: Blue Note Production)

