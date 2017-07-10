Blues, STL Symphony holding auditions for National Anthem

Apr 18, 2015; St. Louis, MO, USA; A general view during the national anthem before the game between the St. Louis Blues and the Minnesota Wild during in game two of the first round of the the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scottrade Center. (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, Jasen Vinlove)

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Symphony Orchestra are partnering up to find the next great St. Louis talent to perform the National Anthem at an upcoming Blues game.

Monday, the St. Louis Symphony announced two rounds of auditions to be held for local singers and musicians. Performers of all ages are welcome to audition, including instrumentalists, soloists, and vocal performing groups.

Those interested in auditioning should submit an online entry before midnight on Friday, August 11. Finalists will be invited to Powell Hall for an in-person audition in front of a panel of judges. Blues Anthem singer Charles Glenn will be one of the judges along with two St. Louis Symphony representatives.

The winner of the audition process will be given the opportunity to sing the National Anthem at a 2017-18 Blues home game.

