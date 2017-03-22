Blues to honor Chuck Berry

PARIS - NOVEMBER 14: Singer Chuck Berry performs at the 'Les Legendes Du Rock and Roll' concert at the Zenith on November 14, 2008 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images) (Photo: Francois Durand, 2008 Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO. - The St. Louis Blues will honor Chuck Berry at their March 23 game against the Vancouver Canucks at the Scottrade Center.

Long-time guitarist of Chuck Berry, Billy Peek, will perform from Pepsi Plaza during the game. The Blues will play a tribute to Berry on the video board during the first period.

Tickets are still available at the Scottrade Center Box Office or through Ticketmaster.

Berry passed away on March 18 at the age of 90 in St. Charles County.

Berry is widely viewed as among the most influential artists in rock 'n' roll with hits like Johnny B. Goode, Never Can Tell, and Roll Over Beethoven. Berry influenced artists like the Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, The Who and Pink Floyd.

Berry’s ‘CHUCK’ album will be released on June 16.

