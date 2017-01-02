Blues top Blackhawks 4-1 in Busch Stadium Winter Classic

ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 2: A general view of the centerfield score board during the 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic between the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks at Busch Stadium on January 2, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo: Scott Kane/Getty Images, Custom)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Blues and Blackhawks took to the outdoors Monday, with Vladimir Tarasenko scoring twice in a 1:53 span of the third period and Jake Allen stopping 22 shots to lead St. Louis to a 4-1 victory over Chicago in the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium.



It was 46 degrees when play began before a sellout crowd of 46,556, the sixth largest for a Winter Classic. This was the 21st regular-season outdoor NHL game.

The Blues went ahead 2-1 when Tarasenko made a backhand pass that hit Nilas Hjalmarsson's skate and slipped by goalie Corey Crawford at 12:05 of the third period. Tarasenko then scored on a wrist shot over Crawford's shoulder at 13:58, giving him 18 goals this season. Robbi Fabbri assisted on both goals.The Blues added an empty-net goal by Alexander Steen at 18:46.