Board of Aldermen votes down Scottrade renovations

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has rejected a plan to fix up the Scottrade Center, at least for now.

The issue was voted down Monday morning by a narrow margin.

The more than $160 million in upgrades would have included a covered beer garden, a larger scoreboard over the ice, an expanded team store and other renovations throughout the building.

