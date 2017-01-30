Board of Aldermen votes down Scottrade renovations

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has rejected a plan to fix up the Scottrade Center, at least for now.
The issue was voted down Monday morning by a narrow margin.
The more than $160 million in upgrades would have included a covered beer garden, a larger scoreboard over the ice, an expanded team store and other renovations throughout the building.
