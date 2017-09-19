Board to vote on body cams for STL City police

File photo (Photo: Getty Images)

ST LOUIS - - Whether St. Louis Metropolitan Police wear body cameras could come down to one vote Wednesday.

After days of protests, a sense of urgency is growing once again for answers to restore trust between law enforcement, the courts and some in the community.

“People want to see some reforms in our criminal justice system they want to see levels of transparency,” said Lewis Reed, President of the St. Louis Board of Alderman.

Body cameras have been used by police in other cities to provide greater transparency to the public, in an attempt to improve trust between police and the community.

Reed said one way to achieve transparency is by being able to see what officers see. He wants the board to vote on Wednesday in favor of a trial agreement for police body cameras.

He said the entire system would be free for a year and at the end St. Louis can return it for virtually nothing.

“We are not closed minded," said Jeff Roorda, the business manager of the St. Louis Police Officers Association. "We are certainly willing to talk about body cameras. In fact the union contract requires both sides to talk about those things.”

Roorda said, even though he has heard the cameras are initially free, his concerns include cost, due process to officers and privacy rights of the public.

In the St. Louis area, police departments in Wentzville, Arnold and St. Charles City confirmed they use body cameras.

Across the nation, Denver, Atlanta and Minneapolis are among the growing number of cities that are or have rolled the systems out.

“If you look at some of the data from other cities that have implemented them they see use of force drop dramatically and people's confidence within the police department begin to rise,” Reed said.

We asked Mayor Lyda Krewson and Acting Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole for their responses to the police worn body cameras.

Mayor Krewson's office said it has no response at this time.

O'Toole's office had not responded in time for our broadcast. But afterwards, it said in a statement:

“The department does not have body cameras. In 2016, the Department participated in a body camera pilot program. Securing funding for body camera program has been an issue for the department."

However, it has not responded about the reason the free program proposed would not be favorable.

The City Comptroller has not responded to our request on whether she favors Reed's body cam plan.

The comptroller, mayor and Alderman president are expected to vote tomorrow. A majority will determine the outcome.

The meeting is at 2 p.m. Wednesday in City Hall. Here is a copy of the agenda.

