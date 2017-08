Artemis the bobcat is missing. Provided Photo

A Jefferson County pet owner is searching for a missing bobcat.

The owner said 'Artemis' ran away two weeks ago. She said the bobcat is declawed and tame.

Bobcats are legal to own in Missouri if owners have the right permits. The owner said Artemis is up to date on its shots.

Arnold police and Jefferson County conservation workers are helping search for the bobcat.

