Body found and recovered from O'Fallon creek

O'FALLON, MO. - UPDATE: Officials confirmed Saturday evening the body was positively identified as 15-year-old Samuel Heisel. Heisel was previously reported as missing earlier this week.

The original story follows below.

First responders recovered a body from Peruque Creek near HWY 79 and N. Main St. in O'Fallon Saturday afternoon. The area is just a few hundred yards away from Old HWY 79 and N. Main St., where police found a crashed car belonging to a Brentwood teenager who has been missing since Tuesday.

Volunteers spent most of this week searching through buildings, woods, and fields near the crash site for 15-year-old Samuel Heisel. O'Fallon police say someone from the search party found a body Saturday at around 9:20 AM and called police.

Police have not identified whose body was pulled from the creek.

A post on the Find Sam Heisel Facebook page says the search for Sam is over. It includes a statement from the Heisel family thanking the community for help with the search over the last few days. "The outpouring of concern and support has been incredible," it says.

Police say more information should become available once the medical examiner makes a positive identification. Sgt. Scott Weeke says it's unclear how long that could take.

© 2017 KREM-TV