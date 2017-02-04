Body found in Berkeley could be missing woman

Searchers spent Saturday searching for missing 25-year-old Monica Sykes. (Image: KSDK) (Photo: KSDK)

Berkeley Police confirmed human remains have been found on the same day volunteers were searching for a missing woman.

Early Saturday, searchers and police organized a search for missing Berkeley woman Monica Sykes, who was last seen in October.

Police did not confirm the human remains found were those of 25-year-old Sykes.

Sykes' mother, Regina told 5 On Your Side that she was notified a female body was found in Kinloch Saturday afternoon.

The Sykes family is now working to gather Monica's dental information for a comparison. They said they were told a positive identification on those human remains could take two to six weeks.

Police declined to comment on this ongoing investigation.

St. Louis County Police were called in to help late Saturday afternoon.

Sykes was last seen on October 27.

A $5,000 reward for information in her case is being offered. Anyone with information is urged to call Berkeley Police or the anonymous CrimeStopper's tip line at 866-371-tips.

