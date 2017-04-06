Body found in car behind the Pageant

A man's body was found in a car behind the Pageant Thursday.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene at around 3:30 Thursday afternoon, but cleared the scene a short time after determining the death was not suspicious.
Police said the body was in an "advanced state of decomposition." Detectives and the medical examiner did not see any obvious signs of trauma.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
