Body found near search for missing teen

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Geek Out: What is storm surge?
-
MICDS students expelled after exchanging offensive messages
-
Police officer attacked by suspect
-
Cops walking a beat program now in Carondelet
-
'He said that he's proud of me': Evie Clair on her dad
-
Kids tormenting a St. Louis neighborhood
-
St. Louis natives flee Florida ahead of Irma
-
Hurricane Irma forces military to evacuate patients
-
LouFest stays a hit at Forest Park
-
MICDS students expelled for offensive posts
More Stories
-
Hurricane Irma pulls ocean away from Bahamas shoreSep 10, 2017, 3:37 p.m.
-
Hurricane Irma downgraded to Category 2, slams Florida coastSep. 4, 2017, 4:10 p.m.
-
Massive Equifax cyberattack triggers class-action lawsuitSep 10, 2017, 6:04 p.m.