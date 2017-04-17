Body of woman with disability found in vacant building

St. Louis Metropolitan Police (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a body of a woman with a disability inside a vacant building in St. Louis Monday.

A spokeswoman with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the woman's body was found in the 2000 block of North Market Street at around 2:45 Monday afternoon.

Police said the woman appeared to be living in the vacant building.

Homicide detectives and the Medical Examiner were on the scene to investigate the death. At the time of this writing, the investigation was ongoing.

