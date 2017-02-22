Boil order issued in East Carondelet IL

The Prairie DuPont Water District was placed under a boil order Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the water district said the boil order is due to a water main break in the main line coming to the district.
During a boil order, affected customers are asked to bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before drinking or cooking.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
