Bomb and Arson Squad investigating suspicious package at Concordia Seminary

Police near the scene of a suspicious package at Concordia Seminary. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

CLAYTON, MO. - The St. Louis County Bomb and Arson Squad is investigating a suspicious package at Concordia Seminary.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department said the Bomb and Arson squad is assisting in the investigation on the 800 block of Seminary Place in Clayton.

A spokesman for the seminary said three buildings were evacuated due to the package which was delivered to the building Monday. The evacuated buildings were not dorms.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

