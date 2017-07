Budweiser Brew House at Lambert St. Louis International Airport (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - You'll now be able to take your drinks to your gate at Lambert International Airport.

Governor Greitens has signed a bill that changes liquor laws in airports. That means you could soon order an alcoholic beverage to go from a bar-- and bring it to the gate.

You won't be able to take it on the plane with you, though.

