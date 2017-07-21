Boys hold lemonade stand for fallen captain's family

Lemonade stand for Capt. Kemper's family. (Photo: KSDK)

Three young boys have started a lemonade stand to help Captain Kemper's family.

On Thursday at the intersection of Holly Hills and Arendes Drive, three boys, all sons of a firefighter, were out in the heat selling lemonade. Their goal was to raise $1,000 to give to Captain Kemper's family.

"I'm a firefighter and I think when something like this happens I try and teach my boys to step up and give back tio the community," said their dad Brian Kestler.

Dad tells us the boys will also be selling lemonade at Carondelet Concerts in the Park on August 6 and 13.



© 2017 KSDK-TV