Branson's 'Ride the Ducks' sends boats, crew to Houston

The downtown Houston skyline and flooded highway 288 are seen August 27, 2017 as the city battles with tropical storm Harvey and resulting floods. / AFP PHOTO / Thomas B. Shea (Photo credit should read THOMAS B. SHEA/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: THOMAS B. SHEA, Custom)

BRANSON, MO. - Ride the Ducks in Branson confirmed to NBC affiliate KY3 News they are shipping out two ducks Tuesday. They are also sending a crew to the Houston Area to assist in the flooding rescues and recovery.

The ducks will be more versatile than traditional boats, as they can travel on land and water. Ride The Ducks supported the rescue and evacuation efforts in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The group then volunteered equipment, crew, and other resources in order to help evacuate hundreds of residents in the hardest-hit areas.

The team from Branson is working with a hospital group that has a command center in the area, known as HCA, and will help transport supplies and people. Houston law enforcement reports more than 3,500 water rescues. The city estimates countless more by volunteers with boats.

Hurricane Harvey has dumped more than 40 inches of rain in spots in the Houston area.

