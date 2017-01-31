Break-ins may be work of burglary ring

Security footage of burglars inside a technology store in Shiloh, Illinois. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Is a burglary ring at work in the St. Louis metro? Police think it's possible after a number of break-ins with striking similarities at tech stores on both sides of the river.

You know those landscaping bricks in your yard?

Security video showed one flying through a glass door at the Experimac store in Shiloh.

The alarm company called owner Scott Markovich early Saturday morning.

“Checked my video cameras, you know, via my mobile app and saw that there was some activity going on here at the store,” he said.

Quite a bit of activity was going on. The video shows at least four hooded hoodlums stormed into the store, raced around, opened cabinets and were gone in 90 seconds with a large load of hot electronics.

“Some laptops, some phones, some tablets, quite a bit of damage to things that they were trying to get into,” said Markovich.

It's a familiar sight.

From Arnold, to Brentwood, to Ballwin, tech shops are on high-alert after several recent break-ins.

The cases have similarities like people in hoods and yes, a landscaping brick.

Shiloh police believe their case is connected with the others and could even tie in with the weekend burglary of a jewelry store in Granite City where thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was stolen from a family owned business.

The crooks used a landscaping brick in that one too.

Markovich said, “Criminals get greedy and essentially they're going to put themselves in a position where law enforcement's going to be ready for them.”

There is surveillance video of the Granite City burglary, but police aren't releasing it. Contact authorities if you have info about any of these crimes.

