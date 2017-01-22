Brentwood tech business targeted by thieves

(Photo: KSDK)

Surveillance cameras captured a late night heist at a Brentwood computer store.

The thieves made off with more than $30,000 in Apple products. Store owners said this was the third time their business has been hit by burglars.

iTechShark is located in a busy shopping center next to on Eager Rd. But that didn't discourage four thieves from smashing in the front door and stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise in under 90 seconds.



"There were four kids I would say. This time they came with bags. They were just filling up their bags," said Sayed Ahmed, co-owner of iTechshar Computer repair store.

Ahmed watched the burglary live from his video surveillance app, but he was helpless to stop it.

"Four, five kids are on the run and no one can get them. This is Brentwood, this is a busy area. There's a police station just down [the street]," said Ahmed.



Ahmed said two of his other iTechShark stores in Ballwin were burglarized last year. He thinks they were the same burglars based on their voices and movements.



"I feel they are getting more and more dangerous. Every time they have better skills. Their timing is better, and they're more organized every time," said Ahmed.



Despite being captured on surveillance video all three times, he said, police don't seem to be anywhere close to identifying the burglars.



In total, more than $50,000 worth of merchandise has been stolen from all three stores. Management is currently in the process of beefing up security, and they say all three stores will remain open- even if they strike again.

