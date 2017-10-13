Brewery damaged by fire is reopening

Hopskeller Brewery in Waterloo is reopening after a tragic fire last year. (Photo: KSDK)

WATERLOO, ILL. - Nearly a year after fire badly damaged a Waterloo brewery, the taps will soon be flowing once again.

A fire last October shut down Hopskeller Brewery on East 3rd Street in Waterloo, Ill. It had only been open for a month before the owners had to shut the doors.

The brewery is housing in a building that's more than a century old. Last year's fire started near the wood-fire brick oven, and firefighters struggling while battling the blaze because of the way a drop ceiling had been installed.

After 12 months of clean up and rebuilding, the owners will re-open on Friday. The grand re-opening begins at 4 p.m.

