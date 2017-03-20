Bridgeton Schnucks, Teamsters come to terms

A union's nine-month boycott of Schnucks is over.

Teamsters Local 688 voted Monday to approve a new contract with Schnuck Markets, covering 102 employees at the grocer's Bridgeton warehouse. It's a five year-pact.

Local 688 also agreed to withdraw all grievances and labor charges associated with the move last year to use a non-union contractor at its new warehouse in Kinloch.

The contract was approved by 79-16 vote.

