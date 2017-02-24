Bringing back the Railway Exchange Building

It's big news for a big building, in fact, an entire city block of downtown St. Louis.

Famous for its shopping, the Railway Exchange Building has been sitting empty since 2013. But now, a new owner is working to bring it new life, and developers say this is a good sign for the city.

Developers on this project say it's all about attracting young people to downtown St. Louis for the future of our economy. But they're hoping to do that with help from the past.

For more than a century it's occupied an entire city block and a big chuck of sentiments for downtown St. Louis.

The Railway Exchange Building between 6th and 7th Streets and Olive and Locust Streets has been mostly empty since Macy's closed up shop on the bottom floors.

But, it could soon see new life with retail, office space, and several floors of apartments.

Amos Harris is one of the developers behind the project. He says what he sees on downtown sidewalks tells him the time is right to renovate this 1.2 million square feet of space.

"Getting people on the sidewalk is what a city is all about. It's what it feels like," he said. "St. Louis still needs a little extra step to get to that vibrant sense of what a downtown can be."

Remediation work is already underway inside the building. Developers hope to start construction in the next 18 months and present a financing plan to the city before then.

