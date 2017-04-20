Actress brings civil rights pioneer to life at Missouri History Museum

The ACTivists Project at the Missouri History Museum is a group of professional actors trained by the museum to perform as real life historical figures.
As part of the exhibit "#1 in Civil Rights: The African American Freedom Struggle in St. Louis", actor Linda Kennedy portrays Pearl Maddox, who organized 1940's lunch counter sit-ins at department stores where blacks were refused service.
The ACTivist Project is designed to provide an engaging educational experience about the history of race and equality in St. Louis.
