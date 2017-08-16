Bullet strikes window at University Tower in Richmond Heights

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

Some employees were shocked and confused in Richmond Heights after someone fired a shot through an office window at University Tower near the Galleria.

A fragment of a bullet flew through the window sometime Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning at University Tower in the 1000 block of South Brentwood. It was discovered on the 16th floor, the same floor as First Rule Firm and Broadcast, according to the office directory.

Richmond Heights police said they did not receive any calls for shots fired overnight.

They're currently in the process of trying to find out if there is any surveillance video. So far, no word on any suspects.

