Bus caught on camera smashing through parking lot

A stunning scene was caught on camera Wednesday afternoon when a school bus hit several cars, sending multiple people to the hospital.

It all played out this afternoon at a south St. Louis intersection while the bus was taking kids home from school.

The crash happened shortly before 3 Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Chippewa and Macklind. The surveillance video from a nearby business shows the bus pull up to the intersection. Then, as it crosses the intersection, the bus driver loses control.

The bus slammed into an auto repair business across the street, hitting several cars.

A St. Louis Fire Department spokesman said there were people in at least one of those cars. They said one adult and one child were taken to the hospital with injuries.

We don't know which vehicle they were in when the bus hit.

The bus was operated by Durham School Services. Durham said seven students were on board at the time of the crash.

Three of those students were taken to the hospital.

