Busch Stadium gets mobile boost

Busch Stadium (Photo: Getty Images, Custom)

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Just before opening day at Busch Stadium, AT&T announced it has upgraded its 4G LTE network technology to give fans a better connection on game days.

The AT&T in-stadium network will have 60% more capacity than last year.

Last year’s opening day used 925 GB of mobile data, which is equal to more than 2.6 million selfies, according to AT&T.

“When our customers cheer on their favorite team, we want them to have a great network experience. We’ve improved the network so they can easily make a call, post pictures or downloading apps at the game,” said John Sondag, president of AT&T Missouri. “We’re continuing to invest in our wireless network to help customers at Busch Stadium stay connected.”

The Distributed Antenna System is made of numerous small antennas that distribute AT&T wireless network coverage.

“AT&T’s technology upgrade to the DAS will enhance the fan experience by allowing people to easily post their favorite Cardinals moments to social media,” said Perry Yee, Cardinals Director of Information Technology.

