Buses stopping in storm's path

CASEYVILLE, ILL. - Not long after regaining 10 buses on FEMA duty assisting after Hurricane Harvey, a Caseyville company once again has drivers headed for a storm.

“We're going to go and rescue some stranded people and take them out of harm’s way to safety,” said Xylina Goode, a driver who volunteered for the trip. Four total buses and their drivers will shuttle people to, from, or in-between shelters if the hurricane hits the area.

“Of course they're devastated, and they're like traumatized but they're mostly trying to maintain themselves,” said William Gohagen, an army veteran who’s gone on missions like this six times before. “We try to make it comfortable for them and do what is required for them as a first responder. Whatever needs to be done we're there to help.”

The drivers are set to arrive in South Carolina by Friday afternoon.

