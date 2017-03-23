Business owner's life-saving donation inspired by employee

Dawn Ritzel ows Momma's on Main in Waterloo. Ritzel donated money to help her local law enforcement buy an opioid overdose reversal drug, after she was inspired by one of her employee's battling a heroin addiction. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

Law enforcement officers in one Illinois county are now carrying life-saving medicine that can reverse the effects of a heroin overdose, thanks to a local business owner.

This week, Dawn Ritzel donated about $1,400 to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Valmeyer Police Department. Her gift helped the officers buy naloxone, commonly known by the brand-name "Narcan."

The drug is administered to patients who are overdosing on opioids, like heroin.

Ritzel and her husband own Momma’s on Main, a sandwich shop in downtown Waterloo. One of her employees recently battled opioid addiction.

“When I started working here, that was about the time my addiction took off,” said Madelyn McGinnis, who said she struggled with heroin and fentanyl. She said many people don’t realize the heroin epidemic reached her community, and how she almost lost her life.

When McGinnis left work to get treatment for her addiction, Ritzel extended an offer.

“When she went to rehab I told her, once you get clean, come back and you have a job,” Ritzel said.

“I’ve never met anybody like that,” McGinnis said. “It shows me that there are people out there who really do care about recovering addicts.”

Although Madelyn’s path to sobriety faced a few hurdles, she said she has been sober for nearly three months and has returned to work.

McGinnis said the overdose-reversal drug saved her life twice. When Ritzel recently learned local law enforcement was planning to purchase it for their officers, she wanted to help.

“If it can save one person and they can become as good as Maddie has become, then it’s well worth it,” she said. “I’d spend double the amount.”

“Every [Monroe County Sheriff’s] deputy, and also Valmeyer Police officers will have two doses of Narcan in their patrol car at all times,” said Monroe County Sheriff, Neal Rohlfing. He said the state of Illinois mandated this change, and before Ritzel’s donation, his department was looking at different options — such as grants — to pay for it.

“It just goes to show [the] tight knit support group that we have here in Monroe County,” he said. “All the businesses, we’re very fortunate that they’re very supportive of law enforcement. They’re always ready to jump in and support us in times of need.”

Rohlfing said although Monroe County hasn’t experienced the levels of opioid addiction felt bigger cities, the epidemic has still reached their community. Even before Ritzel’s donation, different police departments in the county administered life-saving doses of naloxone.

McGinnis knows her fight to overcome addiction won’t be easy, but she is grateful to have the chance.

“I think everybody deserves a second chance.”

© 2017 KSDK-TV