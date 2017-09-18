Business' windows may be broken, but not their spirit

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

ST. LOUIS - Businesses had to pick up the pieces once again, after what started as a peaceful protest on Sunday turned violent in Downtown St. Louis. At least five businesses had their windows busted. And though their windows may have been broken, the spirits of the people inside were not.

It was a different scene in downtown St. Louis a day after several businesses had their storefront windows shattered.

Although boards now cover the windows at Sushi Ai, business was running as usual just 12 hours later.

"They try to vent their anger out in the wrong way," said Roger Lee, manager at Sushi Ai.

Lee reflected on the moment when a rock went flying through the window, while customers were inside.

"It was scary for a few seconds, but I know I need to calm down so I can make sure everybody was not in a panic mode," he said.

Lee tried his best to make sure everyone inside was safe.

Many walking the streets of downtown said they get the protest. But, what they don't get is why target businesses that have nothing to do with it.

"I think the protesters who aren't committing any of this violence and vandalism their voice are getting lost," Haynes said.

St. Louis resident Aleah Schauman said: "I think the destruction is inappropriate, but I think protesting is a good idea."

Rick Hunter, who lives downtown, walked outside after last night's violence ended.

"It was like surreal," he said.

But, he thinks it's important to separate the agitators from the protesters,

"We are not this. Let it be known that's not who we are. That not who the city is," Hunter said.

And for Sushi Ai and the rest of the businesses, windows may have been shattered, but not their spirit.

"This is our community. They aren't going to take us down easy," Lee said.

Murals were painted on boards a night after protests in the Central West End and the Delmar Loop.

The same act of kindness was given to the businesses downtown. And it was to let them know, something good can always come out of a terrible situation.

