'Butterflies' sculpture installed outside Central Library

A new sculpture has landed outside Central Library.

The sculpture set "Butterflies" was installed Tuesday over the east terrace wall of the library.

It is one in a series of work by Manolo Valdes and features butterfly headdresses made of aluminum and steel.

The massive sculpture, which is about 31 feet tall, is a gift from the Gateway Foundation. "Butterflies" is one of the largest pieces in the foundation's collection, which has 55 pieces of art displayed throughout St. Louis.

Eventually, the St. Louis Public Library hopes to draw some real butterflies to Central Library, by installing a butterfly garden around the sculpture.

