Cabin catches fire at Wyman Center camp in Eureka

KSDK 6:55 AM. CDT September 29, 2017

EUREKA, Mo. – Firefighters responded to the Wyman Center youth camp in Eureka early Friday morning after a cabin caught fire.

The fire started just before 2:15 a.m. and everyone inside the cabin were able to get out safely.

Fire crews tell 5 On Your Side water had to be trucked in on a tanker because the camp is one of the ‘no water’ areas in the district.  

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

