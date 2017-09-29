Cabin catches fire at Wyman Center camp in Eureka

EUREKA, Mo. – Firefighters responded to the Wyman Center youth camp in Eureka early Friday morning after a cabin caught fire.

The fire started just before 2:15 a.m. and everyone inside the cabin were able to get out safely.

Fire crews tell 5 On Your Side water had to be trucked in on a tanker because the camp is one of the ‘no water’ areas in the district.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

