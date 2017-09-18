Cahokia police looking for missing 41-year-old man

According to a missing person report, DeMarkis D. Hamblin has not been at his home on Sept. 8. His family was informed that he was stopped by police in Poplar Bluff on Sept. 11. (Photo: Cahokia Police Department, Custom)

CAHOKIA, ILL. - Police are looking for a 41-year-old with Schizophrenia last seen in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, a week ago.

According to a missing person report, DeMarkis D. Hamblin has not been at his home on Sept. 8. His family was informed that he was stopped by police in Poplar Bluff on Sept. 11.

His family told police Hamblin suffers from severe Schizophrenia and has been off his medication to the point that he has been hallucinating recently.

Police said Hamblin is about 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cahokia Police Department at (618) 337-9505.

© 2017 KSDK-TV