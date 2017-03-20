Campbell kids will need more than financial help

Support keeps pouring in for seven kids left orphaned late last week. The community is raising money and collecting donations for the kids of Cristy and Justin Campbell.

Justin Campbell was shot in the head at the family's burning home in Glen Carbon last Thursday. His ex-wife Cristy drowned when her SUV crashed into a lake.

A trust fund has been established for the kids through Bank of America. Anyone can donate at any of the bank's branches. The Edwardsville School District is also collecting donations.

The kids will need much more than financial support. A local psychiatrist says that they are going to need a great deal of emotional support and understanding.

The Network Medical Director of Behavioral Health at SSM Health DePaul Hospital, Dr. Lawrence Kuhn, offered insight in to what the family, especially the children might be going through. Dr. Kuhn does not know the Campbell family.

"Well, certainly they're going to be needing a great deal of understanding and support," said Dr. Kuhn.

Kuhn says losing both parents and one’s home is traumatic. He says this is a difficult situation for anyone to understand, so you can imagine just how difficult it is for a child. He says each child’s specific needs are going to be different depending on their age.

"I think the adults and other important people in their lives need to just show them that they've been through a very difficult time and that they're there for them and they'll be available," Kuhn said.

Kuhn said it’s important not to ask the children to continue to relive the experience.

“Not to necessarily recount the events over and over again but to make it easier on the child knowing that they understand what the situation is and how difficult it is and they're available for them.”

